Star looks to score big on IPL pitch

According to media buyers, a 10-second ad spot in this year’s IPL is worth `14 lakh, around a 10% increase over the 2021 ad rates.

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Tata Indian Premier League, has already scored big even before the first ball has been bowled in the cricketing extravaganza.

Advertising inventory worth `3,200-3,400 crore has already been sold, and the total kitty could exceed `4,000 crore if Disney+Hotstar, the streaming platform’s score is added.

According to media buyers, a 10-second ad spot in this year’s IPL is worth `14 lakh, around a 10% increase over the 2021 ad rates. In 2019, prior to the pandemic’s impact, IPL had raked in ad revenues to the tune of `2,000 crore. Last year (2021), this figure had reached `2,900 crore, indicating a revival of sorts.

With two new teams — Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans (from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat) — joining the league this year, the broadcaster has been able to add more advertising inventory across a total of 74 matches (previously, 60 matches).

The addition of new teams from two crucial markets opens up greater opportunities for advertisers. “Markets like Lucknow and Ahmedabad have very limited options for brands to advertise locally. This may give rise to interest from some brands that want to tap into these two markets locally,” says Deleise Ross, senior partner – client lead, Mudramax.

The official broadcaster has signed on 15 sponsors in total, including Tata group, Dream11, Byju’s, CRED, Spotify, Asian Paints, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Kamla Pasand, Swiggy Instamart, Sting, PhonePe, Muthoot Fincorp, Meesho, AMFI, and Havells.

On Disney+ Hotstar, Dream11 is the co-presenting sponsor while Tata group and CRED are ‘co-powered by’ sponsors. Swiggy, Pristyn Care, Zepto, Ather Energy, Niyo, Parle Agro, Spotify, Livspace, L’Oreal and Spinny have been signed on as associate sponsors.

New-age brands and tech start-ups flush with VC funding are prominent advertisers this year. “The key sectors that we have worked with this season include electric vehicle brands, auto-tech, fintech, telecom, health & wellness, auto ancillaries, fantasy gaming, consumer tech, logistics and personal care,” says Nikhil Bardia, head, sponsorship sales and talent, RISE Worldwide. He said RISE Worldwide has seen a 40% increase in the number of partnerships against last year.

Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar is becoming a favoured destination not just for viewers but advertisers too since time spent on the medium is increasing every year. According to industry executives, the platform is likely to attract `800 crore in advertising revenue during IPL 2022.

The platform had 43.66 million paying subscribers as of October 2021. As per the platform’s pitch deck to advertising agencies, it reached more than 300 million viewers during IPL 2021, up from 260 million during IPL 2020. Ross says: “A lot of brands have picked only digital over TV this year since their consumer sets and reach objectives are better met through only one medium.”

After a two-year break, audiences will be able to watch the annual cricketing extravaganza in stadiums in India. The IPL matches will be played in stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, with an audience occupancy of 25%. The league is scheduled to begin on March 26 and the final will be played on May 29.

BookMyShow has been appointed the exclusive ticketing partner for Tata IPL 2022 and will also manage venue services for all stadiums, including gate entry and spectator management services.

Read Also: Redcliffe Labs partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook