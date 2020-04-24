Star India rolls out a new campaign urging viewers to adopt TV Entertainment Recharge Ka Safe Tareeka

Interestingly, the campaign comes after DTH brands offer various credit facility to customers during lockdown.

Star India Network has launched a nationwide campaign, advising viewers to use the online facilities pay their TV bill and continue to #StayHomeStaySafe. The campaign, titled ‘TV Entertainment Recharge Ka Safe Tareeka’ highlights the urgent need for safety awareness during these unprecedented times by leveraging the network’s reach in their general entertainment channels (GEC), kids, movies and sports channels across multiple languages to spread the message.

Interestingly, the campaign comes after DTH brands offer various credit facility to customers during lockdown. For instance, Tata Sky has initiated an emergency credit facility for subscribers who have been unable to recharge their account due to various reasons. Meanwhile, DishTV has launched pay later service, wherein a customer can call up DishTV or give a missed call to avail extended viewing period, if they are unable to recharge their service, without any extra charge.

“I would like to applaud the brave teams of Cable and DTH partners working on-ground, and to salute their efforts that have ensured continued services to viewers,” Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, president and head – distribution and International business, Star India, said in a statement.

In order to meet the growing need for content due to lockdown, Star India started retelcasting its old shows such as Mahabharat, as well as brought it’s exclusive OTT content Maharaj ki Jai Ho, and Hotstar Specials presents Hostages on Star Plus. Meanwhile, in the movie genre, Star Gold has been entertaining its viewers with a series of latest movie premieres such as War, Housefull 4, Bala, Darbar and Chhapaak. Star Network’s English movie channel, Star Movies will be airing premiers of Mary Poppins Returns, Dumbo and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

