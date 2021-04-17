  • MORE MARKET STATS

Star India retains broadcast rights for Pro Kabaddi League

By: |
April 17, 2021 3:54 PM

This was the first time Mashal Sports offered the media rights to eligible domestic and global players through an open tender process

Star India has won the media rights for five seasons (Season 8 to Season 12) of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) to be held during 2021-2025. Conducted by Mashal Sports, the rights were offered through an open tender process and Star India has retained the consolidated rights package at an average annual value, which is double of last season’s rights fee. The company will be responsible for producing a world-class feed and a strong marketing commitment to the league.

Mashal along with its supporters and partners including AKFI, its Players, Franchises and Media Rights partner have been able to create a strong media asset for fans in the form of the Pro Kabaddi League, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said. “The auction process has been guided by an independent Auction Committee, comprising eminent individuals. With this important step now over, we are excited to conduct a stellar PKL Season 8 later this year. Our focus during this rights period will be to further build on the success of PKL and work closely with Star India to offer our fans more and innovative ways to engage with PKL through various mediums including television, digital and gaming,” he added.

Star India Private Limited was the media rights partner for PKL for the first seven seasons of the League. This was the first time Mashal Sports offered the Media Rights to eligible domestic and global players through an open tender process.

“Over the years, we have made significant investments to enhance the aspirational value of PKL, making it the second most-watched sporting league in the country. By delivering an event broadcast of international standards, we have elevated the status of this indigenous sport, reinforcing our commitment towards building a multi-sporting nation. We will continue to work closely with Mashal Sports to take Kabaddi to greater heights,” K Madhavan, president, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, stated.

