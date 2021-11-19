Star India Network launches #StarKaNaman campaign on World Television Day

The campaign portrays the TV distribution affiliates as the consumer’s extended family

On the occasion of World Television Day, the Star India network has rolled out a new campaign #StarKaNaman. The campaign aims to bring into the limelight the role played by DTH and cable operators in enhancing the consumer’s TV viewing experience. The campaign portrays the TV distribution affiliates as the consumer’s extended family, in a country that thrives on television as a staple source of entertainment.

Star India network is grateful to its DTH and cable affiliates whose special bond with the consumers, much like an extended family, has elevated the TV viewing experience for millions of homes and also helped the network connect better with them, Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, president – TV distribution, India and International, Star and Disney India, said. “Their deep-rooted understanding of the viewers is a result of many years of association that their last-mile teams have built on ground. Their efforts to go out of the way to understand the household entertainment needs and provide customised solutions is truly commendable. #StarKaNaman is our gesture to appreciate and celebrate this spirit that makes television the go-to platform for family entertainment in India,” he added.

The brand film creatively showcases the value that the DTH and cable fraternity adds through their deep-rooted understanding of the consumer. The campaign is a tribute to the ecosystem whose relentless efforts offer viewers an escape from mundane chores and brings together the entire family through delightful TV entertainment. The brand film opens with a customer entering an operator’s office to purchase a yearlong TV subscription for his family as he would be away for a whole year. The customer is totally surprised and touched by the operator’s understanding of what his entire family watches, and the reassurance the operator provides to not worry about the TV channel package recharge when he is away.

Read Also: UP Election 2022: Political parties to go all gun blazing; to spend about Rs 8,000 crore in advertising

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook