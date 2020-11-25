Star India acquires Cricket South Africa media rights till 2024

The agreement will also cover women’s international cricket matches played by the Momentum Proteas as well as CSA’s domestic men’s franchise matches

Star India has acquired the media rights of Cricket South Africa (CSA) till the end of the 2023/24 cricket season, across Asia, Middle East and North Africa. As per the agreement, Star India gets exclusive rights across linear and digital mediums including all India tours to South Africa in this period. The association will commence with England’s tour to South Africa beginning November 27, 2020. Star India already has the global rights for ICC, BCCI cricket, Indian Premier League apart from other cricket rights.

“This alliance fortifies our commitment to cricket and our belief in the significance of sport in Star India’s consumer proposition. South Africa has some of the most highly recalled Cricketers and competitive teams, which pride themselves in taking on the best from around the world. We look forward to hosting the best of South African cricket till 2024,” Sanjog Gupta, CEO – Sports, Star India, said.

He further added that Star India has made significant investments over the years to deepen the relationship that fans have with the game via enhanced story-telling, innovations in broadcast and regionalisation. “The broadcast of Dream11 IPL was an unprecedented collective endeavour built on the same principles. We will hope to apply the same approach and elevate the consumer experience of CSA’s matches. The partnership will kick off with England tour of South Africa on 27 November 2020 during which the three T20Is will be broadcast in Hindi for the very first time. This will give these matches significant reach in the Hindi-speaking markets,” Gupta elaborated.

According to Kugandrie Govender, CSA acting chief executive officer, there are few social events on the South African sporting calendar that rally fans up as much as the cricket-showdown between South Africa, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. “Knowing that the sport reaches millions of people all over the world, which is now further amplified by this Star deal, will see our Protea teams even more powered up to impress fans and to outperform their rivals! We look forward to partnering with Star India and to delivering wicket-smashing cricket until the end of the 2023/24 season,” he stated further on the association.

The agreement will cover all international cricket matches played by the South African men’s cricket team. As per Future Tours Plan, South Africa will be playing 59 matches at home including series against top teams such as India, England and Australia. With the Indian cricket team scheduled to tour South Africa thrice in this period, this deal comprises 20 South Africa vs India bilateral matches across formats, with the first of these tours commencing in 2021/22 and comprising three tests and three T20Is. The agreement will also cover women’s international cricket matches played by the Momentum Proteas as well as CSA’s domestic men’s franchise matches.

