Star & Disney India’s K Madhavan appointed as IBF president

Star & Disney India’s managing director K Madhavan has been elected as the new president of Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) on September 25, 2020. Madhavan will succeed NP Singh, India MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks, who held the position for two years. Meanwhile, IBF has also appointed India TV’s chairman Rajat Sharma, Siddharth Jain, MD (South Asia), Turner International and Rahul Joshi, managing director, Viacom18 as vice presidents of the organisation. Prasar Bharti’s CEO Shashi S. Vempati has been elected as the treasurer of IBF.

“It is my honor to lead IBF at a time when the Indian broadcasting sector is going through a tumultuous time, battling the pandemic and instability in the regulatory space. IBF has played an instrumental role in advocating the interests of the sector, and my predecessors have contributed immensely in evolving the foundation’s stature and purpose. I take on this role with a great sense of responsibility and commitment to champion the cause of the broadcasting sector,” K Madhavan said.

According to NP Singh, Madhavan’s in-depth knowledge and insights into the sector will help guide the foundation members through these challenging times.

K. Madhavan has been an active member of IBF since 2012 and is also the Chair of CII’s National Committee on media and entertainment for the ongoing year. He started his journey with Star in 2009 and took over as the Managing Director of the Network in January 2020. Prior to his elevation, Madhavan was serving as the vice president of IBF (Regional Affairs).

Indian Broadcasting Foundation is a not-for-profit industry association. IBF represents and is dedicated to the promotion of television broadcasting in, to and from India. IBF members provide channels and programmes that deliver about 90% of television viewership in India. The Foundation aims to provide a meeting ground for its members to work in consensus on common goals.

