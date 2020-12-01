Star & Disney India roll out a suite of advertising solutions Sirius

Star & Disney India have partnered with Mediaocean, Kantar, TVision Insights, and Ipsos to add impact evaluation to advertising spend on television and OTT.

Star and Disney India on Tuesday launched Sirius, an end-to-end suite of advanced advertising solutions for marketers, media planners, and creative agencies. Built on standard measurement paradigms while bringing in proprietary technology capabilities through multiple associations, Sirius covers a comprehensive gamut of advertising solutions, reimagining how brands plan, communicate and measure with Indian audiences, hence providing a fresh perspective. As per the company, with Sirius solutions, advertisers can access a majority of the content portfolio of Star India network and Disney+ Hotstar, optimised to get the most out of their advertisement investment.

The aim is to act as a bridge for brands to strengthen their relationship with consumers, Nitin Bawankule, head – ad sales, Star & Disney India, said. “The focus of our measurement solutions is to demonstrate the effectiveness of campaigns across Star India network and Disney+Hotstar in shaping brand and business outcomes along with offering differentiated insights on creatives to enhance the overall impact,” he added.

Further, Star & Disney India have partnered with Mediaocean, Kantar, TVision Insights, and Ipsos to add impact evaluation to advertising spend on television and OTT. Sirius solutions will be powered with independent third-party ratified insights and will aim to help brands gauge metrics such as attention to advertising, and measure advertising impact on mind metrics and purchase behavior. The advertising solutions specifically encompass four critical aspects of media planning, thereby bringing the television proposition holistically to the digital age.

As part of the Sirius solution, Mediaocean and Star & Disney India have jointly developed a new cross-screen measurement tool for identifying unduplicated reach across linear and digital mediums. This tool will provide seamless targeting and efficiency by reaching audiences on Disney+ Hotstar in a manner that complements the delivery of the television plan. With best-in-class collaborations, Sirius solutions take impact measurement to granular depths. Star & Disney India’s association with Kantar, debuts single-source panel for measuring Star India network of channels and Disney+ Hotstar and campaign impact on CPG brand sales. This single-source panel will demonstrate the lift in metrics like brand penetration, consumption, and frequency of purchase across different ad exposure cohorts relative to those unexposed to the campaign at scale.

While the media planning solutions will help create an optimal plan, the creative solutions offered by Sirius will elevate the performance of the creative assets further. The creative ad solutions offered, leverage AI/ML capabilities for contextual ad placements and native integration weaved within premium TV content. This enhances the advertising proposition by breaking through the clutter, providing a more immersive experience for audiences, and enhancing message noticeability without interruption.

