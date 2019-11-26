Stanza Living appoints Nitin Mohan Srivastava as vice president, growth strategy

Nitin Srivastava has over 13 years of experience across corporate roles

Student housing company Stanza Living strengthens its leadership team by appointing Nitin Mohan Srivastava as vice president, growth strategy. Srivastava will lead the growth strategy efforts of the company, focusing on driving technology-enabled rapid-scale transformation of real estate supply to consumer-focused spaces. The company is planning towards intergenerational leadership. As part of which, it is recruiting potential and experienced young leaders. At Stanza Living, each team member is encouraged to go beyond their role fitment and explore evolving and fulfilling growth paths.

“At Stanza, we are a team of young and experienced multi-domain experts, with rich experience across some of the most prominent new-age and traditional businesses,” Sandeep Dalmia, co-founder, Stanza Living, stated.

“Stanza Living has grown 200x over the previous year and is now targeting massive pan-India expansion. I look forward to driving large-scale transformation and impact for the business while ensuring we maintain our differentiated cost leadership proposition,” Nitin Mohan Srivastava, vice president, growth strategy, Stanza Living, said.

Read Also: Contract India bags global creative mandate for Bata

Nitin Srivastava has over 13 years of experience across corporate roles. He was the curator of the Chaayos brand experience and specialises in building deep, consumer-focused operations and delivery framework to ensure a consistent brand connect across all consumer touchpoints. Besides Srivastava, Stanza Living has also brought Ranju Goyal as general counsel and Kanishka Mazumdar as VP, food and beverage on board.

Stanza Living has an inventory of over 45,000 beds across 10 cities in the country. A tech-enabled, shared-housing concept, Stanza Living aims to reimagine student housing in India as an experience-product, in line with evolved hospitality sectors like hotels and serviced apartments. Established in 2017, the company is backed-by marquee global investors like Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners, Accel Partners and Alteria Capital.