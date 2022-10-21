StanPlus launches a health-first digital campaign #TyoharKiTaiyari

StanPlus has announced a health-first digital campaign, #TyoharKiTaiyari. As per the company, the campaign aims to drive awareness around the health hazards during the festive season and urges people to take care of their health as India gears up for a long festive season.

Various studies indicate a rise in cardiac, pulmonary, and anxiety-related medical emergencies around the festive season, Prabhdeep Singh, founder and CEO, StanPlus said. “A combination of dip in temperatures, high pollution levels and sedentary lifestyles impact more people in the country and makes them vulnerable to health risks. As a medical emergency response platform, we want to raise awareness of precautionary measures around such issues so that people could enjoy the festive season without experiencing any emergencies,” he added further.

TyoharKiTaiyari is a content led and social cause campaign that builds readiness for citizens in the country for any health related emergencies during the festive season, the company said. The #TyoharKiTaiyari campaign, conceptualised in house by StanPlus marketing team and The23Watts, will be amplified across all digital touchpoints for enhanced reach.

Furthermore, StanPlus also aims to provide training to everybody onboarded on this mission to ensure dependability in the time of challenges and during the festival StanPlus will be deploying red ambulances near societies on Diwali night to provide their services free of cost.

StanPlus is a medical emergency response platform working to solve the emergency response with the use of technology and trained personnel. StanPlus claims to be backed by a multi-city fleet of over 3,000 ambulances with equipment for critical and non-critical care. It claims to have partnered with over 50 hospitals and more than 70 enterprises to manage their medical response systems.

