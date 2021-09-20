Stagwell partners with Enormous for its Global Affiliate Network

Enormous will serve as a strategic partner helping to scale Stagwell's global content capabilities.

Stagwell has expanded its global affiliate network by partnering with creative agency Enormous. As per the partnership, Enormous will serve as a strategic partner helping to scale Stagwell’s global content capabilities and further expand Stagwell’s global footprint, helping to drive culturally relevant breakthrough work on behalf of international clients. Stagwell and Enormous will collaborate on There were 624m Internet users in India in 2021 and the Enormous-Stagwell partnership gives brands a local partner fluent in the new rules of digital marketing, Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, Stagwell, said. “I’ve been privileged to work in India for decades and now could not be a better time for Stagwell to make a concerted push into the region as the rapidly growing middle class becomes a digital-enabled buying group,” he added.

Enormous is an insight-led content and creative agency specialising in multimedia campaigns, business consulting, and helping start-ups connect with the mid-market to fuel growth. Enormous works with global clients and technology startups including DishTV, Motorola, IDFC, Jubilant FoodWorks and more. For Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous, Stagwell is one of the greatest creative and digital networks in the world, with some of the most cutting-edge agencies being a part of it. “We can look forward to the best in class creative and tech-stack to dip into, for better solutions for our clients. We now have the capability and a network support system for us to be able to handle some of the global brands in India as well,” he highlighted.

Through the partnership, Enormous will be able to leverage Stagwell’s technology and engineering capabilities, including a stack of SaaS digital marketing services such as LOCATE and STAGE built to help brands connect global talent, and integrate data, research, and consumer insights across global media and content. “Stagwell recognises an increased need for centralised strategies with culturally relevant, platform-specific executions – and the affiliate program delivers on this promise,” Anas Ghazi, chief strategy officer, Stagwell, stated, adding that understanding the Indian consumer and the growing middle class in India is critical for global brands as they look to engage audiences from all walks of life.

Enormous joins a rapidly-expanding roster of Stagwell global affiliates. Launched earlier this year, the Stagwell affiliate program diversifies the network’s offerings across geographies with the complementary capabilities that brands need to thrive in today’s global economy, including scaled media, scaled content, and connected commerce. To date, Stagwell has established partnerships in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Russia, with the goal of 50 affiliates across the globe by the end of 2021.

