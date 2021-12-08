Stage3 raises Rs 20 crore in Pre-Series-A round co-led by Inflection Point Ventures and LC Nueva Investment Partners LLP

Stage 3 is powering the creator economy in fashion and lifestyle while providing a personalised engaging social shopping experience for India’s GenZs and millennials

Social commerce startup Stage3 has raised Rs 20 crores in a Pre-Series A round co-led by Inflection Point Ventures and LC Nueva Investment Partners LLP along with Let’s Venture and Stanford Angels. Blume Ventures, Stage3’s existing investor has also participated in the round. Other angel investors include Ananth Narayanan, founder, Mensa Brands, Dinesh Aggarwal, CEO, India Mart, and Sashwat Nakhrani, co-founder of BharatPe. The funds raised will be utilised in improving technology infrastructure, hiring talent and building data science capabilities.

Stage 3 is powering the creator economy in fashion and lifestyle while providing a personalised engaging social shopping experience for India’s GenZs and millennials, Ankur Mittal, co-founder, IPV, said. “Stage3 demonstrated to our network that how merging the best of both worlds – marrying e-comm to influencer-driven social interactions can become a thriving business idea, and this got us interested in their business. Indian consumers are already moving to online shopping in an accelerated manner and as technology helps e-comm companies to extend offline experience elements, the next big disruption in the e-comm value chain will be driven by social commerce and user-generated recommendations,” he added.

Our Vision at Stage3 ‘s vision is to build the next generation of fashion commerce for young India that is social, personalised and influencer-led, Sabena Puri, co-founder and CEO, Stage3, said. “Our AI-powered app will dramatically change how consumers shop by building a hyper-personalised feed reflecting their interests, personal style, size and brand preferences In addition they will be able to share their wishlist, group shop with friends and directly connect with sellers,”

According to Sanchit Baweja, co-founder, chief business officer and co-founder, Stage3 is at the forefront of building the first of its kind social marketplace in India and tap into the $100 billion market opportunity for fashion growing to be $185 billion in five years. “The two key trends driving this growth are shift to online and shift to social, where we leverage a daily active user base of a billion users across various social platforms in the country to enable over 3 million influencers, small brands, and Instagram boutiques to build their own social storefront and monetise their personal brand like never before,” he highlighted.

Stage3 has registered a year-on-year growth of 200%, with current annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $3 million and a high gross margin of 70% across the platform. The Company claims to have clocked a 30% increase in its follower base across its social media platforms in the last 12 months, achieving the current follower base of 5,00,000.

