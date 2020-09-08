St.Botanica ropes in Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador

With this move, St.Botanica will strengthen its appeal amongst millennials and the aspirational young patrons, the company said

Emmbros Overseas, a company in the beauty and HPC (health and personal care) category, has roped in actor Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador for the beauty and wellness brand, St.Botanica. As part of the association, Kapoor will endorse St.Botanica’s skincare range (serums, face cleansers, masks, scrubs, creams, etc.) as well as be featured in a series of campaigns across the digital and social media platforms. With this move, St.Botanica will strengthen its appeal amongst millennials and the aspirational young patrons, the company said.

St.Botanica is a young and path-breaking brand, which uses plant-based, sustainable, and paraben-free formulations to bring out the best from nature and natural botanics, Kapoor said, adding that she is looking forward to the creative collaboration with the brand.

According to Sahil Mehta, founder, Emmbros Overseas, Vaani’s confident presence among the audience and smart, yet soft feminine look made her a perfect choice for the brand. “We as a brand emphasize quality and authenticity. All our products are designed and manufactured in India with the best of ethically sourced ingredients. Through this association, we aim to connect and foster our relationship with existing customers while expanding our footprint into unexplored regions in India,” he added further on the association.

Emmbros Overseas has over 350 products across its five distinguished brands i.e. St.Botanica, Oriental Botanics, Man Arden, Mom & World, and MuscleXP. The products are retailed through their brand websites and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa among others. The company aims to achieve an annual revenue of Rs 100 crores for FY 2020-21. As per the company, they have maintained an EBITDA of 20%+.

