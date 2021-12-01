St. Botanica ropes in Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassador

With this association, St. Botanica wants to attract the new generation of consumers

Beauty and personal care brand St. Botanica has roped in actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador. The announcement comes at a time when the brand is increasing its focus on the hair care category. With this association, St. Botanica wants to attract the new generation of consumers. “Kareena Kapoor Khan is not only a superstar but also is known as someone who’s discerning and a connoisseur of beauty. St. Botanica is all about tangible hair results and we will be able to reach out to a lot more people with her coming on board.” Apratim Majumder, CMO, St. Botanica, said.

Amid a crowd of numerous brands in the personal care space, the brand wants to stand out by focussing on efficacy while having natural roots for the discerning Indian consumer. Founded in 2015, St. Botanica offers a curated range of premium hair, skin care and wellness products.

The Chandigarh-based brand claims to have catered to more than 10000 pincodes in India over the last five years.

“I have always been extremely particular with the products I use for my hair and St. Botanica’s belief of perfecting the art of hair care with quality driven formulations and Bio Actives is something I deeply resonate with,” Kareena Kapoor Khan said.

St. Botanica claims its products are based on extensive research-based formulations containing natural and organic ingredients, and do not contain preservatives, parabens, mineral oils, synthetic colours, or perfumes. It is a line of vegan and cruelty-free products and is PETA certified, the company added.

