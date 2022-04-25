St. Botanica launches an ad campaign featuring brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan

St.Botanica has launched its national television campaign with the message #StBotanicaGlamHair. Featuring brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan, the campaign was released on the brand’s social channels such as YouTube and Instagram today and will be further amplified across digital and mainline media.

With St. Botanica, the company aims to introduce the power of natural ingredients in toxin free paraben free formulations, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, beauty and FMCG brands, The Good Glamm Group said. “We are bringing in the power of Moroccan argan in our range of shampoos and conditioners. It nourishes your hair so that you can enjoy styling, spraying blow drying without any fear of damage,” she added.

The campaign highlights the many kinds of wear and tear that your hair goes through on a daily basis. The film represents a manifestation of the core campaign message – ‘glamourous hair, everyday’, highlighting the significant role the haircare products play in the everyday life of women. The ad film features Kareena Kapoor Khan taking the audience through the stresses and damage her hair goes through.

For Khan, St.Botanica is a brand she trusts to keep my hair looking fabulous all year long. “I’m looking forward to being a part of St.Botanica’s first ever TVC. I deeply resonate with the philosophy of the brand and their product formulations which are derived from nature’s most exotic ingredients from across the globe,” she stated.

St.Botanica is a cosmetics brand by Emmbros Overseas Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. The brand offers various products for facial care, hair care, bath and body care, health care and many more.