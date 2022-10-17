SS Beauty launches its Diwali campaign ‘Diva This Diwali’ 

SS Beauty by Shoppers Stop has rolled out its social media campaign ‘Diva This Diwali.’ Featuring actor Gauahar Khan, the campaign encourages consumers to glam up to traditional Indian appearances.

According to Biju Kassim, customer care associate and president, beauty, the campaign aims to connect with audiences and celebrate the festival of Diwali with fervor after two years of pandemic. “The emphasis is on interacting with our audience in ways that go beyond the transactional offer and encouraging them to celebrate the festival like a ‘Diva This Diwali’ in the true SS Beauty spirit. Gauahar Khan is an ideal fit for this campaign, as she can instantly connect with the audience and can motivate them to be the Diva This Diwali.”

The Diwali brand campaign aims to strengthen the audience’s emotional connection and SS Beauty’s positioning, the company said in its official statement.

“This Diwali, SS Beauty presents some of the coolest beauty products to help customers channel their inner diva. It was exciting bringing the campaign’s soul to life through a catchy song and festive makeover. You can join in the fun by heading to SS Beauty by Shoppers Stop and grabbing makeup that best suits you. I encourage my fans to participate in this challenge, be the diva this Diwali and win exciting prizes,” Khan stated on her collaboration for the campaign.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. is a retailer of fashion and beauty brands established in 1991. Spread across 86 department stores in 46 cities, the company claims to operate premium 11 home concept stores, two exclusive beauty stores in the name of SS Beauty, 130 specialty beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Smash box, Jo Malone and 24 airport doors.

