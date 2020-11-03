Srinivas Chinamilli elevated to CEO of Hero Electronix’s Tessolve

Chinamilli has been responsible for driving Tessolve’s business as president and COO

Tessolve, a Hero Electronix venture and an end-to-end engineering solutions partner for semiconductor companies, on Tuesday announced that co-founder and president Srinivas Chinamilli has been appointed as the chief executive officer. P Rajamanickam, who is the founder and has been the CEO since Tessolve’s founding in 2004 will be taking over as the executive vice chairman.

Chinamilli has been responsible for driving Tessolve’s business as president and COO and played a pivotal role in firmly establishing Tessolve in the semiconductor engineering solutions space in the country. He has over 25 years of experience in semiconductor engineering, product engineering and has managed high volume productization of complex System on Chip (SoC) and mixed signal devices. In his new role, he will continue to drive Tessolve’s business and play a major role in shaping Tessolve’s growth strategy. Prior to joining Tessolve, Srini held technical and management positions at Cirrus Logic and Centillium Communications.

“Srini has been a key member of the founding team and has been instrumental in developing Tessolve’s organization and business. Srini brings deep business acumen to his new role as CEO and is the ideal leader to drive Tessolve to greater successes in the future, Suman Kant Munjal, chairman, Tessolve Semiconductors, said.

“I would also like to congratulate Raja on what he has accomplished for Tessolve. His vision and guidance have turned the spark of an idea into an organization that employs thousands and provides valuable services and solutions to consumers around the world. He will continue to guide the company as the executive vice chairman”, Munjal added further on the appointments.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with our leadership team to achieve the vision we have set ourselves”, Chinamilli, said.

