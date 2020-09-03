Srija Chatterjee quits Publicis Worldwide India as MD

Chatterjee joined Publicis Worldwide in 2017

Publicis confirmed on Thursday that Srija Chatterjee, managing director, Publicis Worldwide India will be moving on from the organisation. There will be no further additions to the PWW leadership team with this movement, the company said in an official statement.

The Groupe recently announced the integration of BBH and a joint leadership team of Subhash Kamath and Russell Barrett to oversee BBH-PWW.

Chatterjee joined Publicis Worldwide in 2017 from MullenLowe Singapore. She has also worked with names such as Lowe Group, Marico and HTA in her experience that spans close to three decades. As MD of Publicis Worldwide India operations that include Publicis Ambience, Publicis Capital, Publicis Beehive, Publicis Health and Publicis Business, she was overseeing growth and strategy at the agency and managing a number of brands including names such as L’Oreal, Nestle, ZEE, Bharti AXA, Heineken, Sanofi, Unilever, Citibank, UB Group, HDFC MF among others.

We thank Srija for all her contribution to PWW and wish her all the very best in her future endeavours, Subhash Kamath, CEO, BBH-PWW said. “Publicis Worldwide stands at an important growth juncture and with very talented teams and a robust brand portfolio already in place, we will continue to build on the momentum. Srija will be missed,” he added further.

