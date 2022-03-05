Sri Chaitanya launches ‘No compromise on success’ campaign with Allu Arjun

According to the company, introducing Allu Arjun as the ambassador will further strengthen Sri Chaitanya’s connect with the children in South of India

Sri Chaitanya has onboarded Allu Arjun as the face of the institution. Arjun will be Sri Chaitanya’s first-ever brand ambassador who will play an integral role in further augmenting Sri Chaitanya’s strong foothold in Indian markets, the institution said.

The campaign is inspired with his punch line in the recent blockbuster Pushpa, “Thaggedhe Le”, which roughly translates to, ‘I won’t submit.’ In the advert, posted by Sri Chaitanya across digital media, Allu Arjun can be seen advising the students to take the right decision on choosing the right institution and at the right time that is Sri Chaitanya.

“Sri Chaitanya, has created a unique blend of world-class curricula, contemporary teaching methodologies, and equal focus on intellectual, physical and personality development, resulting in future leaders who are ready to take on the world. Today, we stand as the force behind creating countless world-class doctors, engineers, IAS officers, chartered accountants, and so much more. Allu Arjun strongly reflects the brand’s personality making him a perfect fit and believe he will play an integral part in taking Sri Chaitanya to new milestones,” Sushma Boppana, academic director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution said.

According to the company, introducing Allu Arjun as the ambassador will further strengthen Sri Chaitanya’s connect with the children in the South of India, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The announcement is a part of the organisation’s expansion strategy to become ‘The Seat’ for kids seeking competitive courses. The institution plans to be present in every state in the next three years.

