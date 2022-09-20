Sreya Rakshit joins Merak Ventures as director, brand and communications

Merak Ventures has appointed Sreya Rakshit as director, brand and communications. In her new role, Rakshit will be the brand custodian ensuring message integrity across all communication vehicles – public relations, digital, social, advertising and partnerships.

For Manu Rikhye, partner, Merak Ventures, early-stage investing is an extremely active space in India with a lot of noise. “We intend to offer perspective by sharing stories of real-world impact, in an authentic, informed, and bold voice. Sreya Rakshit’s experience, flair for storytelling with colour, and creativity, fit right in with what we are building at Merak, in addition to adding value to our portfolio companies at growX Fund,” he added.

Over the last two decades, Rakshit has worked across global PR consultancies, multinational corporations, and emerging start-ups. Her diverse experience across sectors has given her a holistic perspective to build, nurture, and position brands correctly. In every role, she has demonstrated her ability to formulate story-worthy campaigns, which not only find deep resonance with its intended target audience, but also help achieve business objectives.

The opportunity to define, nurture and enhance the reputation of Merak from its inception, is a great opportunity, Sreya Rakshit, director, brand and communications, Merak Ventures, said. “A compelling communications campaign relies on authentic storytelling. Right now, India’s start-up story is playing out on the global stage, and at Merak we aim to create multi-platform content that helps us stand out in this dynamic eco-system,” she added.

Merak is a sector-agnostic, early-stage venture fund investing in B2B and emerging technologies companies that are solving real problems and creating large-scale impact. The Merak team has been investing in the Indian ecosystem for a decade now, of which the last six have been sharply focused on B2B and deep/ emerging tech. The Merak fund is managed by Manu Rikhye and Sheetal Bahl, both experienced operators and investors with over 20 years of experience each.

