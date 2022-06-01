Spyne acquires photography service provider Travographer

Deep Tech startup Spyne has acquired Travographer– an on-demand photography service provider company – at an undisclosed amount. As part of this acquisition, the company has onboarded over 20 of its employees including the founding team. With this acquisition, Spyne expands its presence in the real estate market.

Travographer has been leading in the real estate sector and the team brings years of expertise that will contribute to Spyne’s larger plans to thrive its business, Sanjay Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Spyne, said. “By getting Travographer’s team and experience, we are hoping to strengthen our services and increase value for the customers. This acquisition has further strengthened our business commitments. As our next step, we now have plans to launch the AI-App based shoot offerings in the real estate sector. This move expedites our growth plan to launch our specialised tech products across different industries, after automobiles, food and fashion.”

Founded in March 2017, Travographer is a leading photography service provider in the real estate sector. It has built a strong community of over 10,000 photographers and has helped them thrive and earn through their passion. Travographer has renowned brands such as OYO, Belvilla, Makemytrip, Goibibo, Stanza Living, Zolo Stays, Fab Hotels, Lemon Tree hotels, Club Mahindra, Sterling Holidays, Taj Hotels among others. The Travographer photographers, till date, have captured over 35 million photographs across 100 countries. The acquisition comes along with Spyne’s broader plans to intensify its business and team in India. Spyne has appointed co-founder and CEO of Travographer – Kapil Arora as head of business, and co-founder and COO of Travographer – Deepak Bansal as head of customer success. “Our expertise in the real-estate industry aligns with Spyne’s vision and product of taking photography at scale using mobile app in this sector. We truly believe that this was the right time to join hands and generate synergies to add real value to the market i.e by reducing TAT by 90% and scaling operations across multiple locations using tech,” Kapil Arora, co-founder and CEO, Travographer, stated.

Spyne has recently raised a seven million dollars in xyz funding round led by Accel, Storm Ventures, Smile Group, Pentathlon Ventures, Core91, and prominent founders/CXOs from leading Internet companies. The company has aggressive plans to expand its geographical presence and strengthen its business and teams to deliver the best-in-class experience with its highly tech-enabled platform.

