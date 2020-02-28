Sprite’s new ad urges consumers ‘Garmi mein Doubt Hatao, Sprite Uthao’ with its latest campaign

Along with the television commercial, the brand will also use integrated marketing campaigns as well as outdoor and digital platforms to boost the reach of the campaign.

Ahead of the summer season, Coca-Cola India has launched a new campaign ‘Garmi mein Doubt Hatao, Sprite Uthao’ campaign for its sparkling drink Sprite. Along with the television commercial, the brand will also use integrated marketing campaigns as well as outdoor and digital platforms to boost the reach of the campaign.

Through the campaign, the brand aims to reinforces how Sprite’s refreshment inspires youth to have the clarity to cut through others’ stereotyping and judgements. By highlighting the friendly banter between the actors, the protagonists shows how the multitude of stereotypes and judgements that society throws at today’s youth tend to distract them from what really matters to them. The campaign will be brought to life through seven TV commercials in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will also be aired in Kannada, Oriya, Bengali and Marathi.

According to the company, the campaign which was rolled out in multiple languages, will feature different celebrities for different regional ads. For instance, the brand has ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana and Taapsee Pannu to feature in the Hindi campaign, meanwhile, Kavya Thapar and Anumolu Sushanth will be the face of the brand in Telugu advertisement. Similarly, Anirudh Ravichander and Priya Anand are shown together in the brand’s Tamil ad.

With the launch of the new campaign ‘Garmi mein Doubt Hatao, Sprite Uthao’, Sprite aims to guide the consumers on navigating the world filled with judgements and stereotype, Shrenik Dasani, vice president – sparkling category, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, stated. “The world is a tough place for today’s youth with people having different points of view on how they should act and behave. The campaign reminds us that while life tries to confuse, it is important to focus only on what really matters,” he added.

“For the youth today, the world is more confusing with far more opinions than ever before. With this campaign, our attempt is to remind them that everyday dilemmas shouldn’t distract them from keeping their eye on the ball,” Amarinder Bhutalia, managing partner, Ogilvy, said.

