Sprite unveils a new campaign

Sprite has unveiled a new campaign to reinstate its positioning as the go-to refresher drink for a calming and cooling experience. The new campaign aims to connect with consumers by leveraging their passion point of watching OTT content – making Sprite their choice of beverage for when they wish to sit back and binge their favourite show or movie. The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

For over 20 years, Sprite has not only established itself as the undisputed youth brand, but has also been leading authentic, edgy, and urban conversations via its marketing efforts, Tish Condeno, senior director, sparkling flavors category, Coca-Cola INSWA, said. “Banking on the success of Sprite’s summer campaign “Thand Rakh”, our new film takes a quirky approach to showcase how a bottle of chilled Sprite is the perfect partner for all your unwinding occasions and weekends. The campaign portrays light-hearted banter to reiterate the brand’s core message of being the go-to refresher drink which instantly lightens one’s mood. We have partnered with some of India’s biggest OTT platforms and stars, who are sure to help us further enhance our consumer touchpoints and audience engagements,” Condeno added.

The campaign will adopt a 360-degree marketing approach leveraging multiple touchpoints for optimising reach and consumer engagement, including television, digital, print, as well as OOH activations. Sprite has partnered with Amazon Prime Video and Voot for the campaign. In addition to this, the film features popular OTT and film stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Divyendu Sharma. The advert contrasts the humorously exaggerated response of such over-heated characters with the calm, cooled-down mind after having a chilled Sprite.

“The film pushes the ritual of watching content accompanied with a Sprite and what happens when someone comes in the way of you and your content. Rest assured, Sprite shows how to enjoy your content and stay chill no matter how heated the situation. Enjoy it with a chilled Sprite in your hand. And if something comes in the way, thand rakh,” Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North), stated.

