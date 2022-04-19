Sprite launches ‘Thand Rakh’ campaign

Coca-Cola India has rolled out a new campaign ‘Thand Rakh’ for Sprite. Airing from April 20, nationally, the campaign portrays light-hearted banter to reiterate the brand’s core message of being the go-to refresher drink when the summer heat takes over.

According to the company, ‘Thand Rakh’ has been designed to appeal to teens and young adults who tend to give in to irking situations, as they go about encountering challenges and exploring the world. This campaign urges them to maintain calm during heated moments while encouraging them to take time to reset and stay cool with a bottle of Sprite. Sprite has always been known for refreshing consumer’s mind and body, Tish Condeno, senior director, sparkling flavors category, Coca-Cola INSWA, said. “Thand Rakh urges our audience to grab the refreshing beverage ‘Sprite’ and stay calm as they battle the summer heat and the numerous challenges of the ‘new normal’. Our brands have always sought to add value across various consumption occasions and this summer, Sprite is ready to keep India chill and cool,” Condeno added.

The new campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy. “Sprite has always been the refreshment of choice for the smart ones. And the smart ones definitely know that when stuck in a heated situation, it’s best to just ‘Thand Rakh’ and get things done, your way without losing your cool. The new positioning, inspired by our lingo, will truly connect and help keep things cool in an overheated world,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, stated.

The campaign takes a light-hearted approach to showcase how teens and young adults, in today’s day and age, lose their temper in the blink of an eye. It then depicts how just a sip of Sprite can beat the ‘heat’ and reinstate calmness to the drinker within seconds. The campaign will be live on television channels across the country, complemented with digital as well as OOH marketing efforts.

