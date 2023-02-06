Springwel Mattresses names Vinod Khandelwal as head of product and e-commerce

Springwel Mattresses, a subsidiary of Ananta Capital, has roped in Vinod Khandelwal as the head of product development and management and e-commerce divisions.

Khandelwal, who has over 17 years of experience under his belt and specialises in leading e-commerce, product development and sourcing, will be based out of the group’s Gurgaon office. He was employed as the senior general manager and business head of e-commerce business at Nilkamal Limited prior to joining Springwel. Apart from this, he has also worked with brands such as @Home, Doctor Dreams and Nilkamal furniture.

At Springwel, Khandelwal will be responsible for developing a range of products for Springwel mattresses across both online and offline spaces besides building an eCommerce business for D2C and marketplaces.

“I am looking forward to bringing some innovative products to the market from the house of Springwel and also growing its E-commerce business. The role has come with new challenges and I am sure we as a team will put all efforts together to make Springwel the next big thing in the sleep market space.” said Vinod Khandelwal, VP, Springwel.

During his stint at Nilkamal Limited, Khandelwal had overseen various functions such as buying, sourcing, managing store merchandising, e-commerce set up and growth, besides setting up mattress brand Doctor Dreams. He also had a brief stint with Jabong.com where he established the home category for the portal.

