Springwel Mattresses appoints Akshay Saraf as its new CEO

Ananta Capital owned Springwel Mattresses has named Akshay Saraf as the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO). According to the company, Saraf will be responsible for the overall growth of Springwel, across retail, distribution and e-commerce channels. He will also drive new product launches across categories such as mattress, pillows, and other home comfort products, the company added.

“I am sure that with his extensive leadership experience and understanding of consumer businesses, Saraf will be a key partner in making Springwel a highly loved sleep-solutions company in India,” Ashutosh Taparia, founder and managing partner, Ananta Capital, said.

Saraf has nearly 17 years of leadership experience across managing multiple brands in the retail and media industry. Prior to his current appointment, Saraf was the vice president of furniture at Nilkamal Limited. He has also spent considerable time at Samsonite South Asia Pvt. Ltd, where his last role he had him as the director of sales. Following that, he has been the head of content and strategy at Digicable Network India Pvt Ltd, among others.

