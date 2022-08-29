Springfit Mattress announces Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador

Springfit Mattress has announced actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador and will soon launch a series of 360-degree marketing campaigns for their consumers to promote and make people aware of the importance of choosing the right mattress to ensure a peaceful sleep.

Furthermore, the company plans to open 150-200 Springfit Lounge showrooms in the next one year and aims to double its revenue to Rs 1,000 crore, over the next five years.

“Mattress, furniture, and high-priced home décor are sectors that still see a preference towards offline purchases since the purchase decision is heavily dependent on a touch-and-feel element. With something as unique as our Certigaurd technology, the natural next step was to set up multiple touchpoints for the consumer. While we were looking for a brand ambassador, our focus was on a face who could identify with our motto and help us spread the right message among the masses. Kareena Kapoor is not only a youth icon but also a fitness enthusiast who believes that it is important to adopt a correct sleep pattern for a healthy state of mind,” Nitin Gupta, executive director, Springfit Mattress said.

According to a company statement, it has already been producing five lakh mattresses annually from its five manufacturing units based in Haridwar, Meerut (2), Vadodra and Coimbatore and aims to double it with its recent expansions and technology upgradation. Over the decade, Springfit Mattress has achieved milestone after milestone; from becoming one of the most loved brands in the marketplace to clocking a revenue run-rate of Rs 250 crore.

“Ensuring a good night’s sleep is important for our physical and mental wellbeing and there is a comforting feeling when you sink into a luxuriously designed mattress, which is designed just as per the need of our body requirement. A night of good sleep is an important part of my fitness routine and this is why I am thrilled to associate with Springfit Mattress, a brand that has been innovating sleep solutions through its range of mattresses, for over a decade. My power naps and peaceful night’s sleep have a new meaning now, all thanks to Springfit Mattress,” Kareena Kapoor Khan said.

Springfit’s range of mattresses goes beyond spring mattresses and includes imported latex mattresses, memory foam mattresses, pocketed spring mattresses, back support orthopedic mattresses, and complete bedding products including mattress protectors, body pillows, feather pillows, memory foam contour pillows, among others.

