Springfit launches new TVC with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Luxury mattress brand Springfit has rolled out its new campaign ‘Don’t just sleep, sleep luxuriously’, with its brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan, this festive season. With this TVC campaign, the brand is advising Indians to upgrade their sleep basics and sleep luxuriously.

In India, the festive season is an ideal time to make positive changes in your life, Nitin Gupta, executive director, Springfit Mattress, said. “This Diwali, while people are making significant changes in their lifestyle, it is also equally important that people should invest in their sleeping habits by choosing the correct mattress according to their body type. Our campaign is meant to inspire individuals to modify their way of living. Through the youth icon, Kareena Kapoor Khan we want to persuade people to move towards healthy sleeping habits,” he added on the launch of the new campaign.

As per the company, the TVC reinforces the concept of luxurious and comfortable sleep which is offered by Springfit mattress. The TVC will be broadcast on all significant national television networks and promoted on digital platforms, the company said in a statement.

Springfit is a venture set up in 2009 and is a luxury mattress brand in India, managed by two generations of entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Delhi, India; Springfit claims to have five manufacturing plants spread across a combined plant area of 30 acres, with a total capacity to produce four lakhs mattresses annually. Springfit claims to have an extensive distribution network and retail footprint across India with a presence across 23 states and more than 1,000 retailers and 90 exclusive brand stores across the country. The company’s range of mattresses includes imported latex mattresses, memory foam mattresses, pocketed spring mattresses, back support ortho mattresses, and complete bedding products including mattress protectors, body pillows, feather pillows, memory foam contour pillows, among others.

