Spring Bio Solution awards its social media mandate to Verve Media

Verve Media has won the social media mandate for Spring Bio Solution. As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on social media management, digital creative designing and brand recognition for the company. The brand aims to use LinkedIn to penetrate the market and create brand awareness among target customers.

As per Vinay Singh Sangwan, co-founder, Verve Media, the agency is looking forward to driving a digital transformation for Spring Bio Solution. “Marketing for pharmaceutical brands come with its own set of challenges. However, we’re sure that our team with its digital marketing expertise will empower the brand to strengthen its hold in the market,” he added.

Additionally, the agency will be responsible for amplifying Spring Bio Solution’s LinkedIn presence focusing on content, company updates and industry trends, which includes the brand’s digital presence focusing on the content and aligning it with the brand’s end objective. The agency will also monitor the brand’s direct competitors while tapping into digital strategies and campaigns.

For Salim Shaikh, director, Spring Bio Solution, the company is on a growth path and is embarking on a digital journey. “We are hoping to leverage the benefits of digital in a category that has not yet embraced the medium as widely as consumer brands. We have been in business for close to a decade now and as a global aspirant, it is imperative for us to demonstrate our expertise and thought leadership status and we look forward to working with the Verve team to create communications,” Shaikh stated.

Verve Media is an integrated marketing agency that provides digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. The agency’s portfolio includes clients such as HiCare, Rummy Circle, Zero Risque, The International by Tunga, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others.

