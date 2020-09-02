Spotify’s new campaign highlights the ease of tuning into music playlists

The audio streaming platform has brought on board actors Anil Kapoor and Nagarjuna for the campaign

Music streaming platform Spotify has launched a new marketing campaign highlighting the ease of listening to music playlists for all moods and moments through the application. To build on the narrative of its first regional campaign, the platform has brought on board actors Anil Kapoor and Nagarjuna. While the first ad featuring Anil Kapoor is now live, the one with Nagarjuna will also go live over the next few days, the company said. The campaign has been launched across the social handles of the company including YouTube.

According to the company, an integral part of the campaign’s narrative is to highlight the family dynamics and relationships, and how music soundtracks every Indian household with tracks spanning across eras – right from the 70s and 80s to the latest beats. The first ad features Kapoor, who is seen on-screen playing the role of a father, wherein he asks his daughter to download a specific list of songs on his phone. The daughter then introduces him to the Spotify app showcasing a playlist for every mood.

Listeners often know the first few songs they want to listen to, and then they ask friends and family around which song to play next, Neha Ahuja, head of marketing – India, Spotify said. “Playlists provide a seamless audio experience that cuts out this friction, and with a simple press and play, there are many songs lined up without any other human intervention. No matter the age or location, music lovers are always looking for ways in which they can make music an intrinsic part of their daily lives,” she added.

