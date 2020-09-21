  • MORE MARKET STATS

Spotify’s new campaign encourages users to enjoy ‘ad free’ music

By:
September 21, 2020 12:46 PM

The film has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett India

The campaign has been released on digital platforms of the brand

With the aim of encouraging users to go premium on its platform, Spotify launched a new campaign featuring Nucleya aka Udyan Sagar. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, the film highlights how users can get rid of unwanted ads and opt for a seamless experience on the platform by opting for Spotify premium. The campaign has been launched across the digital platforms of the company.

According to the company, India is a value-conscious market, and the willingness to pay for music is negligible despite benefits such as ad free music, high quality sound, and unlimited offline listening. “Keeping this in mind, the campaign makes a case for the paid service offering – Spotify Premium – by focusing on an obvious pain point that interrupts a great music experience – ad breaks,” the company said in a statement.

The film takes on advertising clichés to a catchy tune. The campaign is a light-hearted anti-anthem for ads breaks, taking on category stereotypes such as exaggerated product shots, words, and imagery that advertising is still actively using, but the audiences are done and over with.

“We had a blast coming up with advertising clichés and typical executions that we have been seeing for decades. Collaborating with Nucleya and jamming with him over video calls was the highlight of this Spotify campaign. One of the team members had this idea of planting Easter eggs for Nucleya fans, by using titles of his tracks at various places. This worked wonderfully on social media,” Vikram Pandey, national creative director, Leo Burnett India, said on the launch of the campaign.

