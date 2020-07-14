Spotify’s new campaign builds itself on the playlists of listeners globally

The campaign aims to strike the right emotional chords during lockdown

Music streaming app and media services provider Spotify has launched two new ad films ‘Memories by Spotify’ and ‘Work Out’ showcasing the global playlist that features songs loved by people from across the globe. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett South Asia, the commercial aims to unite the community on the app and create a connection with listeners across the country. The films have been produced by advertising production house – Equinox Films.

The films speak about a dedicated playlist on the app according to the listener’s mood. They feature common emotions of several people across the country and asks them to deal with these in the same way as everyone does through the app’s curated playlists available for listeners throughout the country. Music has always been a universal language to express our emotions whether you are celebrating your first love or getting through your first heartbreak or reminiscing with old friends, Rajdeepak Das, managing director and chief creative officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett said. “And no matter what you are going through you will find the perfect playlist on Spotify making it the default choice for music lovers. Our latest campaign highlights this universality of music and the important role it plays to tide over ups and downs of life. So whether it’s a break up or gearing up for workout, Spotify’s got your back,” he added further on the campaign.

“This campaign shall definitely remain a great memory as the ad was shot and post- produced during lockdown with everyone functioning at their best and executing this so smoothly and with utmost safety,” Ram Madhvani, founder and director, Equinox Films said on the campaign.

