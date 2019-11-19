Spotify launches original podcasts in India, supporting its global audio-first strategy

Spotify aims to offer better discovery, data, and monetisation to podcast creators.

Spotify India Podcast Strategy: As a part of the company’s investment in the country’s audio streaming industry, Spotify is all set to launch its first three podcasts on December 3, 2019. Spotify’s latest podcasts will cover diverse topics, from cricket centric ‘22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapur’; fiction thriller ‘Bhaskar Bose’ to love and relationship advice based ‘Love Aaj Kal’.

The announcement comes after Spotify revealed its global audio-first strategy, driving the brand to grow faster in the podcasts market. With this launch, India’s creator community gets an opportunity to work with the company for creating and delivering content in engaging audio formats. Further, Spotify aims to offer better discovery, data, and monetisation to podcast creators.

“Storytelling is intrinsic to India. Spotify wants to re-establish that listening culture here, especially as users seek more screen-free moments. The storytellers have managed to explore different aspects of the local culture to deliver differentiated content,” Amarjit Singh Batra, managing director, India, Spotify, said.

With over 500,000 podcast titles on the platform, up from 10,000 in 2018, Spotify recorded 39% growth in Q3 2019 from Q2 2019 in the podcast hours streamed globally. The adoption has also seen a 14% rise in total monthly active users (MAUs).

“Just a little over one year ago, we announced Spotify for Podcasters, which provides listener insights to all creators who have podcasts on our platform. Today, we have 140,000 registered creators across the world, on the platform, and the data for a few of these creators shows that India features in their top streamed markets. Much of this content is lifestyle, educational, and news,” Batra added.

India features in the all-time top 3 streaming markets for tech show Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast, and for On Purpose with Jay Shetty, a show that’s been number 1 on Spotify’s India podcast chart since the time of launch. The country is also currently in the top ten streaming markets for TED Talks Daily and The Mindset Mentor. Other globally acclaimed podcasts such as Stuff You Should Know, and BBC’s Global News Podcast are also in the top 20 most streamed podcasts in India. Interestingly, local charts showcase 60% of the top 10 podcasts on Spotify are on self-motivation based lifestyle content.

Globally, Spotify has invested in new original podcasts in the US, Europe, and South America. In June, Higher Ground, which is former US President Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama’s production company, announced a partnership with Spotify to produce podcasts exclusive to the platform. The acquisitions of podcast networks Gimlet, and Parcast, and creator platform Anchor have also enabled the company to invest in high-quality content.

This also opens an opportunity for advertisers. According to Spotify’s research, half of the podcast listeners say podcast ads are more relevant, seamless, or entertaining than typical ads.