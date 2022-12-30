Spotify launches ‘New Year’s Hub’ feature for Jan 1 celebrations

Music streaming app Spotify has announced the launch of its ‘New Year’s Hub’ feature, starting 1 January 2023. The feature aims to provide classic party playlists and takeovers from popular artists such as Charli XCX, Rita Ora, N-Dubz, and Céline Dion, the company stated in its blog.

Pop, hip-hop, trap, k-pop, and indie pop were the top genres played worldwide, the company said. “Genres that saw the most significant rises in listeners were cumbia, discofox, volksmusik, schlager, and partyschlager (for those who think regular schlager isn’t festive enough),” the blog added.

According to the company, it saw 82,000 New Year’s Eve playlists last year, which were created between Christmas and January 31, with nearly 40,000 created on the night itself. It further added that the New Year’s Eve of 2021 included songs which could be danced to such as ‘Hey Ya!’, ‘Uptown Funk’, and ‘Mr Brightside’, which received plenty of attention. Many of the songs that gained more streams were New Year-specific tracks like Mariah Carey‘s rendition of ‘Auld Lang Syne – The New Year’s Anthem’ and ABBA’s “Happy New Year,” which led the pack with an approximately 2,000% increase in plays, it claimed.

