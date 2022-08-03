Spotify launches new campaign in four languages

Spotify has launched a new campaign in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam – to highlight how music can uplift moods, and positively impact our state of mind in specific moments. With the tagline ‘Mood toh tabhi banega, jab Spotify chalega’, the marketing campaign uses Gen Z situations including a break up, a house party, and a romantic drive to show how a song can immediately change the listener’s mood. This is the first time that Spotify is doing an ad in Malayalam. All the ads will be rolled out on multiple TV channels and relevant online media across key Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Music has the power to be the calm in our chaos, no matter what the circumstance may be, Neha Ahuja, head of marketing – India, Spotify, said. “It accentuates the way we feel in a certain moment, but it also changes our mood for the better if we aren’t in the best headspace. The core idea behind our new campaign is simple – music changes the way we feel, in a good way. It helps you release emotions, break the ice, or simply look at the positive side of life. The situations we’ve chosen are also relatable for Gen Z, so we hope they feel connected to these new ads.”

Spotify claims to have over eight crore songs and 400 crore playlists across moods and moments, including user-created playlists that have become increasingly popular in India. In fact, more than 1,50,000 playlists are created by Spotify users in India every day, making it one of the most popular features on the audio streaming platform.

Spotify is also working with Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Hotstar, Sharechat and YouTube to take the campaign deeper into India. Launched in 2008, Spotify claims to be the most popular audio streaming subscription service with about 433 million users, including 188 million subscribers, across 183 markets.

Read Also: Western Digital takes the digital route to market its latest product; launches new campaign with Darlings’ actor Alia Bhatt

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook