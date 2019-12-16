Spotify celebrates the end of 2019 with ‘Well Played India’ campaign

the campaign transitions from a recreational experience, to an integral part of the daily social fabric across user moods and moments.

Post the success of the local version of its global ‘Wrapped’ campaign, Spotify has rolled out its integrated marketing campaign ‘Well Played India’ to celebrate how Indians listened to music through 2019. The campaign will run across channels including TV, outdoor and digital. The campaign aims to highlight the biggest music streaming trends across the country, based on cultural and seasonal moments of listening. The campaign features two TVCs, 25 digital creatives across online and social media platforms, and 15 OOH creatives highlighting culturally relevant audio trends, through the end of the year.

As opposed to ‘Wrapped’, ‘Well Played India’ is powered by data. Keeping in mind India’s growing passion for music, the campaign transitions from a recreational experience, to an integral part of the daily social fabric across user moods and moments. The localised theme of the campaign is designed to build relevance with the local users, who have not experienced Spotify Wrapped, but have been listening to music and podcasts on Spotify since its launch in India earlier this year. So far, over 100 artists, and more than 11,000 users have shared their Wrapped cards on social media, with the maximum search volume for #SpotifyWrapped coming from Goa, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Delhi and Karnataka. Beyond users and artists, brands and influencers also joined in the Wrapped fun – right from Netflix and BuzzFeed India, to Boscia and Akshar Pathak.

Read Also: “If he saw an opportunity, he would not hesitate to seize it”: V Balaraman

The audio OTT platform played on the relatability of the phrase ‘well played’ to drive its popularity. From users to artists, the company has seen the sharing of Wrapped cards campaign drive more consumption, Neha Ahuja, head, marketing, Spotify India, said. “Spotify Wrapped is designed to celebrate the user’s intimate relationship with music. Born through data and powered by the user’s innate passion to explore music, the campaign at its core reflects our value in audio discovery and how we are bringing alive newer music journeys and sounds everyday,” she added.

The ‘Well Played India’ campaign specifically highlights four key moments of the year and what Spotify users listened to the most, during these moments. Right from ‘Diwali cooking’ to ‘post Diwali workout’, and from the ‘wedding season’ to the ‘traffic’ season that comes along with the weddings, the brand campaign depicts how every situation was accompanied by music.

Read Also: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says we are trying to become more Indian in content offering