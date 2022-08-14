SportVot partners with Sheru Classic Maha Mumbai Kabaddi League

Sports digital TV SportVot has inked a strategic partnership with Sheru Classic World in association with Ganesh Krida Mandal and in affiliation with Mumbai Upanagar Kabaddi Association to launch Maha Mumbai Kabaddi League. As per the company, the tournament is a testament to the changing attitude of the youth of India towards the sport of Kabaddi that pans out from August 13-28, 2022 from 4 PM onwards on SportVot app.

Maha Mumbai Kabaddi League stands as a big platform for players like Bharat Karan Gutkar, Akash Kadam, and Harjeet Sandhu among others who showcase potential to play for India and book a spot at bigger leagues like PKL, Shubhangi Gupta, CMO, SportVot, said. “The league has witnessed the emergence of new sporting heroes in the country. SportVot is set to create a platform where players from grassroots levels will be empowered not just by providing them with the exposure to showcase their talent but also by helping them create digital identities with detailed performance statistics, and get access to more opportunities. Thus, backing them to continue to pursue the sport as a profession and reach exponential heights,” she added.

The company claims that the youth today are craving newer and better opportunities, and fresher platforms to showcase their talent. In line with this, Maha Mumbai Kabaddi League aims to serve as a platform for players looking at sports as a profession and to grow in the world of Kabaddi. SportVot’s player-centric approach will help empower players at the grassroots level and will continue to provide a platform and exposure to showcase young talent.

Sportvot is a platform that provides an online channel to stream sports events and help discover sports talent from the grassroots of India. Recently, SportVot gathered an undisclosed amount from the seed capital funding round led by Ankur Capital, Capital A, SucSeed Ventures, and Marwah Sports.

