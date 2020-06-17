SportsTiger bags the global streaming rights for Sri Lankan PDC T10 League

This is the third major streaming partnership by SportsTiger

MyTeam11’s multi-sport aggregator application SportsTiger has won the global streaming rights for the Sri Lankan PDC T10 league. The 12-day league marks the return of cricket in the island nation since COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all sporting action. The PDC T10 league will see participation from top Sri Lankan International cricketers including Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara, Asela Gunarathna, Dhammika Prasad, Sachithra Senanayake and Chamara Kapugedra, Thilan Thushara Mirando, among others. All the matches will be streamed live and exclusive on SportsTiger app from 10:00 AM onwards from June 25, 2020.

According to Sanjit Sihag, co-founder, SportsTiger and MyTeam11, one of the key cricket nations of the world is returning to live-action. “It gives us immense pleasure to be the exclusive global streaming partner of the PDC T10 League and serve the cricket crazy fans of India and the rest of the world with high-intensity action,” he added.

The group stage will be played in the round robin league format which will be followed by the qualifiers and eliminator games before playing the all-important PDC T10 league final. The tournament shall be preceded by a jersey launch event scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka.

“We needed someone who could think beyond the regular and show the true potential of the tournament to the cricket fans. With SportsTiger, we are ascertained that they not only have a great passion for the sport but also share a similar vision for the tournament. With them on board as the global streaming partner, we are assured that we will be able to create a lasting impact of the league on the viewers,” LS Chinthaka, secretary, Puttalam District Cricket Association (PDC) – Sri Lanka, stated.

This is the third major streaming partnership by SportsTiger who also had the Live streaming rights for the Pakistan Super League 2020. SportsTiger in its short span has been the streaming partners for the Taipei T10 League and Vanuatu Blast T10 League as well.

Read Also: Advertising volume on television rose 63% in week 24: TAM AdEx

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook