SportsBuzz11 associates with Delhi Capitals as fantasy partner for WPL 2023

SportsBuzz11, a fantasy sports platforms has associated with the Delhi Capitals as the official fantasy partner and back-of-jersey sponsor for the ongoing Women’s T20 League. The tournament is being played between 4-26 March 2023.

As per the company, the SportsBuzz11 logo will be featured on the back of the match and training jerseys of the Delhi Capitals throughout the competition.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dashmeet Kawatra, managing director, SportsBuzz11, said, “This collaboration is a significant milestone for us, and we look forward to provide the best possible fantasy gaming experience to cricket fans.”

Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said, “We are looking forward to have SportsBuzz11 on board as our official fantasy partner for the league. Their innovative and engaging fantasy platform will help us reach out to our fans in a more interactive way, and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”

Hawk Ecommerce, a performance marketing agency will be providing strategic support to SportsBuzz11 in multi-channel marketing campaigns and various brand engagement activities, the company stated.

On the partnership, Sumit Dhand, co-founder of Hawk Ecommerce said, “We are confident that this partnership will help us expand our reach and increase our user base. We look forward to working closely with SportsBuzz11 to offer a unique and engaging experience for their users.”

