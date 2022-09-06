Sports18 Khel expands non-live offerings with five new shows

Viacom18 Sports’ channel Sports18 Khel has expanded its content offerings by including five new non-live shows that have been airing every weeknight at 8:00 PM. The archive-footage-based shows claim to offer viewers storytelling around famous rivalries, revered heroes, sporting dynasties, and seminal moments.

The content line-up reiterates the company’s commitment to make sports easily accessible and expand the genre’s consumption among this audience, Siddharth Sharma, head – content, Viacom18 Sports, said. “Each show is unique, and the narrative is customised to engage the viewers further and educate them about these fascinating stories,” he added.

The programming tipped off August 17, 2022 with Woh Lamhe, a series that took viewers through the stories behind some of the most iconic images that captured a seminal moment in sports history. Shortlist, aired every Thursday, focuses on the most memorable sporting moments, including comebacks, greatest debuts, sports dynasties, etc. Friday nights, viewers can enjoy stories of their favourite sports heroes through a show called Dhaakad.

Sports Ke Sikander on Monday nights highlights careers of the greatest names in sports, a mix of athletes and coaches who have etched their names in history forever. Tuesdays will be a time to relive some of the biggest rivalries in sports on Takkar.

Sports18 Khel is also broadcasting live the 131st edition of the Durand Cup. In addition, Jungle Rumble, a boxing night that featured Olympic Bronze medalist Vijender Singh’s winning comeback to the ring after a year, was also live on the channel on August 17, 2022.

Launched in April 2022, Sports18 is the premier sports channel from the house of Viacom18, that claims to offer viewers easy access and unparalleled viewing experience of a wide range of international and premium sports properties, including FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 NBA, LaLiga, Ligue1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, BWF, ATP.

Also Read: FincFriends raises $1.1 million to accelerate growth

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook