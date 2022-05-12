Sports18 acquires Diamond League rights until 2024

Sports18 has acquired rights for Wanda Diamond League to be broadcasted live on Sports18 until 2024. The partnership will start from May 13 with live coverage of the Doha Diamond League meeting. The series will also be available on Voot. The Diamond League series is not just a competition of the most elite athletes in the world but also a breeding ground for the future stars, Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Viacom18 Sports, said. “The addition of live athletics coverage reiterates our commitment to provide fans a comprehensive array of world-class sports events,” he added.

The Diamond League is a track and field series sitting in the top tier of the World Athletics one-day meeting competitions. The 2022 Diamond League comprises 13 meetings, starting with the Doha event leading up to the two-day Diamond League Final in Zurich (7th and 8th September).

It encompasses 32 Diamond Disciplines, following a championship style model. Athletes earn points at the meetings to qualify for the finale of their discipline. At each series meeting, athletes are awarded points between one and eight for ranking 1st to 8th, respectively. The top six in the field events, the top eight for 100m-800m and the top 10 for 1500m and long distances qualify for the Final. “Our competitions feature the world’s best female and male athletes throughout the entire season, including reigning Olympic champions and a host of Olympic and World medallists,” Petr Stastny, AG CEO, Diamond League, highlighted.

The Doha meet will see numerous Olympic champions plying their trade at the Qatar Sports Club, including Swedish pole vault star Mondo Duplantis, Canadian 200m champion Andre De Grasse, joint high jump champions Gianmarco Tamberi from Italy and homegrown hero Mutaz Barshim from Qatar.

