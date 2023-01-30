Sports For All to power Khelo India Youth Games as sponsor; signs 5 year deal

Multi-sport tech driven competition organisers, Sports For All (SFA), has joined Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) as a powered by sponsor in what will be a five-year deal.

As part of this strategic partnership, SFA will invest Rs 12.5 crore over the span of next five years in its bid to support the country’s developing sporting DNA.

“Through this association, SFA will be fully focused on bringing all key stakeholders of sports together for a trustworthy, transparent and seamless growth of grassroots experience,” said Rishikesh Joshi, founder, SFA.

Khelo India is a programme introduced by the government to build a strong framework for all sports played at the grassroots in India. The program has been divided into twelve different verticals which include developing state level Khelo India centres, talent identification and development, sports for women, promotion of sports amongst people with disabilities and more.

“SFA’s work in sports, aligns with the larger vision of the government to identify and nurture grassroot level sporting talent. Khelo India Youth Games being the largest platform for multisport competition for young athletes in the country is the right platform for this association.” said Sports Authority of India (SAI) spokesperson.

SFA is the official partner of the Indian Olympic Association—Tokyo Olympics 2020, Commonwealth Games 2022 & Asian Games 2022.

SFA said that it aims to reach 20 states and 15 lakh children in the next three years through the SFA Championships.

In the past, SFA has powered the digital and tech experience at the National Games 2022 and Khelo India Youth Games 2021, managing it completely end-to-end, and they themselves have organised 12 SFA Grassroots Championships.

The upcoming fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Madhya Pradesh from January 31 to February 11.

