Sportradar becomes ICC’s official data distribution and live streaming partner

International Cricket Council (ICC) has inked a partnership with Sportradar, making the latter official data distribution and live streaming partner. With this partnership, ICC can engage with the cricket fan base through Sportradar’s network of 1,000 clients across 80 countries. “Innovative use of sports data is one of the key pillars of our digital strategy. This partnership with Sportradar will help us grow our global cricket fanbase and deepen our engagement with it,” Finn Bradshaw, head of digital, ICC, said.

The deal covers eight of the ICC’s leading men’s and women’s tournaments, starting in October with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hosted by India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, through to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023, spanning 275 matches. Sportradar’s Integrity Services will provide monitoring and reporting for all 275 matches through its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS).

As a part of the agreement, Sportradar will deploy its Cricket Live Score Plus (CLS+) data-capture tool. The CLS+ solution will provide deep, rich, live ball-by-ball match data to media platforms via bespoke feeds and dedicated channels, ICC said in a statement. In addition, Sportradar will integrate the official ICC data into its Premium Cricket Service (PCS), while the new data will be used to power the ICC’s digital platforms.

“Cricket is among the most popular sports globally, and we see huge potential to grow its fan base still further, helping fans interact with the game on an even deeper level. Our partnership with the ICC is an exciting step towards engaging those new fans and, with the full breadth of our unique technology powering it, we will deliver enhanced cricket content globally – across a range of platforms,” David Lampitt, managing director, sports content and partnerships, Sportradar, stated.

