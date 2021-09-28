SPN’s NP Singh awarded ‘Media Person of the Year 2021’ by IAA

Under his leadership, SPN has moved beyond traditional broadcasting

NP Singh, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), has won ‘Media Person of the Year 2021’ award at the eighth edition of the International Advertising Association’s (IAA) India Chapter’s leadership awards. Singh received the award from Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Singh has been contributing significantly to the media and entertainment sector for more than two decades. During his long-standing association with SPN, Singh has laid the foundation of a forward-moving and agile broadcasting network in India. Under his leadership, SPN has moved beyond traditional broadcasting to emerge as a network with strong traditional and digital verticals.

Back in 1999, he started his journey with SPN (formerly Multi Screen Media Pvt. Ltd.) as chief financial officer. Afterward, he had been the chief operating officer of SPN since December 2004. In 2014, he was named as the CEO of SPN. Before joining the company, he held chief financial officer roles at Spice Telecom and Modicorp.

The IAA Leadership Awards is one of the most recognised leadership awards within the marketing, advertising, and media domain. At its eighth edition, the IAA Leadership Awards also honoured other prolific individuals for their contribution to their organisation, as well as the industry at large.

The International Advertising Association, the integrated advertising trade association, represents members from advertisers, advertising agencies and the media. It is well recognised for some of its marquee events such as IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA knowledge seminars, webinars, workshops, conclaves, among others.

