SPN rejigs organisational structure, names Tushar Shah as CMO

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has revamped its organisational structure with several changes at leadership level. As part of the restructure, the broadcaster has given Tushar Shah the additional responsibility of chief marketing officer, a newly created position. Shah was already working as business head, English, factual entertainment and Sony AATH for SPN. The network has embarked on Vision 3.0 to create a future-ready organisation based on a culture powered by corporate values and a management structure backed by an operating model that accelerates growth, N P Singh, MD and CEO, SPN, said. All leadership changes announced today are reflective of that evolutionary intent, he added.

Rohit Gupta has taken on the responsibility of being SPN’s advisor to the management and the board, transitioning from his role as chief revenue officer – ad sales and international business and. In this new role, Gupta will be advising senior management on industry trends, developments and work closely with the CEO on various industry issues that could positively impact the company’s strategy and growth.

In addition to his existing role as the chief revenue officer – distribution and business head – Sports, Rajesh Kaul will take the charge of international sales .Kaul will work closely with the digital team to expand SPN’s brand presence and reach across the world.

Sandeep Mehrotra has been appointed head – ad sales, network channels. Mehrotra will directly report to the CEO in his new role. Danish Khan, business head – Sony Entertainment television, digital business and StudioNext will take additional charge of Network Channels Licensing.

Aditya Mehta, in addition to his current role of corporate strategy and business development, will lead the formation of Data Analytics CoE to strengthen SPN’s approach to being a data driven organisation. He would also be responsible for business monetisation to leverage the power of data and act as a bridge between digital and linear revenue opportunities.

Nitin Nadkarni, chief finance officer (CFO) will take additional charge of the Broadcast Operations and Network Engineering (BONE) department.

