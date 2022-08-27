Spinny unveils a new campaign titled Go Far￼

Spinny has announced its brand new campaign, Go Far, featuring its brand ambassador and strategic investor, Sachin Tendulkar. The series of films celebrate India’s spirit to dream big and make things happen. The campaign will run on digital platforms along with a strong presence across TV, radio, OOH and OTT platforms. It will also be aired during Asia Cup 2022 on Disney+Hotstar, and on StarSports.

“We believe in life and in your choices, go far. You should be able to buy a car that you actually, really want to buy, that you know would make you happy. With Spinny, we’d go that extra mile, go far at every step to make it happen for each of our customers, including Sachin Tendulkar. His first car would make him happy in a way that is rooted and real and we made it happen. A car is a special purchase for a home and our endeavor is to make it extra special for each of our customers,” Niraj Singh, founder and CEO of Spinny, said.

The campaign explores how different people go beyond boundaries for love, dreams, self. As per the company, Go Far as a campaign is personal, relative, hence featuring different people and their stories to push beyond the comfort zone to get what they really, truly want. “Whether it’s a family celebrating a new car and a new house or an elderly couple focusing on a dream they ignored for many years; the journeys represent a very individualistic take on pushing boundaries,” the company added.

“A car to me is more than just a mode of travel. It’s my second home, my co-passenger in the journey as one explores life and goes places. Our car reflects us, sometimes complements our personality. When Squad Spinny re-created my first car, it was therefore very special. The team had put in a lot of effort and gone great lengths to bring back special memories of my first car. Spinny values the emotions behind car ownership and strives to provide an experience with timeless values of trust, transparency, and integrity,” Tendulkar stated.

Also Read: Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook