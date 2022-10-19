Spinny rolls out a new campaign with PV Sindhu

Used car buying and selling platform Spinny, celebrates the spirit of the festive season with badminton player PV Sindhu, as it unveils the extension of the ‘Go Far’ campaign released earlier this year. ‘Go Far, to come together’ celebrates the quintessential Indian family and the quintessential Indian celebration.

“Go Far, to come together is about how celebrations can bring people even closer. Especially since it might be the first time since the pandemic that people are celebrating a little uninhibitedly. This film with PV Sindhu is a true expression of how in spite of our busy lives, it’s during this time of the year, that everyone makes an extra effort to come together,” Niraj Singh, founder and CEO, Spinny, said on the launch of the new campaign.

The campaign will run on digital platforms along with a strong presence across the T20 world cup, TV and social media.

“The campaign evokes a warm and nostalgic memory of enjoying festivals with family and friends. To me, it is of the utmost importance. “Going Far” to me means putting in the effort to spend quality time with the people that matter – that has been a priority,” Sindhu stated.

