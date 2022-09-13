Spinny celebrates the spirit of dreaming big with ‘Go Far’ campaign

Spinny has released its next set of films for its newly announced campaign, ‘Go Far’. Through the campaign, the brand aims to urge people to push beyond the usual boundaries, not stop at the finish line, and explore further. According to the company, the campaign is inspired by ordinary people’s unique journeys to reach their dreams

For Niraj Singh, founder and CEO, Spinny, a car is a special purchase and the company endeavors to make it extra special for each of its customers. “We believe in life and in your choices, go far. You should be able to buy a car that you actually, really want to buy, that you know would make you happy. With Spinny, we’d go that extra mile, go far at every step to make it happen for each of our customers, including Sachin Tendulkar. His first car would make him happy in a way that is rooted and real and we made it happen,” he added.

Following up to the new television commercial (TVC), the cricketer talks about his experience of meeting his first car again and more in a candid conversation with Gaurav Kapur. He talks about how the first car, even though small, holds so many memories. He speaks about the inimitable feeling that your very first car gives you, his favorite driving experiences and more. “A car to me is more than just a mode of travel. It’s my second home, my co-passenger in the journey as one explores life and goes places. Our car reflects us, sometimes complements our personality. Go Far celebrates the spirit to dream big and to make things happen. It pushes us to go far for our dreams, both the big and the small ones,” Sachin Tendulkar said.

The company claims that ‘Go far’ as a campaign is personal, relative, hence featuring different people and their stories to push beyond the comfort zone to get what they want. Whether it’s a family celebrating a new car and a new house or an elderly couple focusing on a dream they ignored for many years; the journeys represent a very individualistic take on pushing boundaries.

