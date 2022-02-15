Spinny appoints Suvid Bajaj as head of marketing

Prior to joining Spinny, Bajaj held the position of chief marketing officer with Udaan.com

Spinny has appointed Suvid Bajaj as head of marketing. Under his leadership, the marketing vertical will focus on strategic business expansion, elevating brand awareness, driving brand adoption in a sustainable way and continuing to grow Spinny’s credentials as an industry thought leader. Prior to joining Spinny, Bajaj held the position of chief marketing officer with Udaan.com where he led marketing for all of Udaan’s B2C and B2B verticals.

“We welcome Suvid Bajaj on-board to build brand Spinny by driving meaningful initiatives for us with his deep understanding of the market and the mind-set of Young India. We are confident that his clear thinking will add value in Spinny’s endeavor to be the most trusted consumer brand and in growing the business as we expand across the country,’’ Niraj Singh, founder and CEO, Spinny, said.

Suvid Bajaj is a commercial leader with over 20 years of multi-country and multi-category experience in marketing, sales and consulting. Leveraging his in-depth understanding of business delivery, communication development, delivering innovative plans, display and native platforms he has built his forte in successfully delivering business-marketing conversions. In December 2021, Sachin Tendulkar partnered with Spinny as a strategic investor and a lead brand ambassador.

For Suvid Bajaj, the focus on quality and customer experience is deeply embedded in the Spinny system and this gels deeply with his value system as a marketer. “I look forward to working with teams across the board to drive the company’s vision to make car ownership simple, accessible and delightful for every Indian household,” he added. In his earlier stints, he has worked with ITC, PepsiCo, Reckitt and GSK in various sales and marketing roles.

