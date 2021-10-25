SpiceTree Design Agency acquires digital mandate for ADJAVIS

With the association, SDA will enable them to achieve their objectives through planned activities and campaigns around their USP.

Digital marketing agency SpiceTree Design Agency (SDA) has acquired the mandate for ADJAVIS, a company that is known for its brands like Layer’r Wottagirl for Women. The agency, which has been working with ADJAVIS since August 2021, will undertake 360-degree brand building and promotion activities.

“SDA’s holistic digital solutions are a perfect blend of creativity and cutting-edge solutions. We aim to leverage these USPs for expanding the reach for ADJAVIS, a brand that has been revolutionising the domain of fragrance. Our experience of working with numerous brands has enabled us to constantly support our clients and expand the gamut of our services. We are happy to have won the mandate for ADJAVIS and begin a fruitful and long-lasting association with them,” Shiraz Khan, founder and director, SDA, said.

Until a year and a half ago, ADJAVIS’ brands were endorsed by celebrities such as Parineeti for Layer’r Wottagirl and Varun Dhawan for Layer’r Shot. ADJAVIS is further looking at aggressive digital campaigns. With the association, SDA will enable them to achieve their objectives through planned activities and campaigns around their USP.

“We are happy to have SDA on board for our promotions and other aspects. A brand’s success does not stop with its products and services. It is also dependent on how efficiently and effectively the brand can reach out to its audience and connect with them. This is what we aim to achieve with SDA on our side in a win-win collaboration,” Shail Patel, director – marketing, ADJAVIS, stated on the association.

Founded by Shiraz Khan, SDA is an integrated digital solutions agency with offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai in India as well as international offices in the USA. SDA’s expertise lies in developing strategies across web design and development, print designs, digital marketing (SMM, SMO, SEO, mailers, retargeting) to brand identity and consultation in products and services.

