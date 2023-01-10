Spice Story elevates Vibhor Rastogi as co-founder

Direct-to-customer (D2C) brand Spice Story has elevated Vibhor Rastogi, head, new product development and quality control, as co-founder and head of product development. According to the company, Rastogi has been part of the leadership team at Spice Story and has played a pivotal role in building the apt product mix and getting the flavours right since he joined the team in 2020.

This elevation to a cofounder adds a lot of responsibilities to me which I will be happy to take on and work alongside Soumyadeep and Gayatri Gogate to take the Spice story to its rightful place, Vibhor Rastogi, co-founder and head, product development, Spice Story said. “I will keep on working on newer flavours, products and categories as we look to expand our product offerings,” he added.

Spice Story was founded by Soumyadeep and Gayatri Gogate, and aims to grow by 25 times over the next two years. Currently, it claims to ramp up its offline footprint. Moreover, the company plans to increase its pace of new product/category introductions this year.

